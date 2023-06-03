Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 39-41 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 38-41 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 40-42 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.