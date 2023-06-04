UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 40-43 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 42-44 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 42-44 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 42-44 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Dadu Sunday

Recent Stories

Al Sayegh meets Mexico&#039;s Deputy Minister of F ..

Al Sayegh meets Mexico&#039;s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Canadian authorities in seiz ..

Dubai Customs assists Canadian authorities in seizing over 547 kilograms of narc ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidentia ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.