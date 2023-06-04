Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province including Karachi during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 40-43 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 42-44 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 42-44 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 42-44 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.