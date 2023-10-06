Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 36-38 degrees Centigrade and in Nawabshah 38-40 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.