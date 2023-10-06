Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 36-38 degrees Centigrade and in Nawabshah 38-40 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Hyderabad Nawabshah Sukkur Thatta Dadu

Recent Stories

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GS ..

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GSP Plus till 2027

59 minutes ago
 UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collabora ..

UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collaboration in industry, advanced tec ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 94 paisa against US-Dollar

Rupee gains 94 paisa against US-Dollar

1 minute ago
 Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

2 hours ago
UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

2 hours ago
 Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in Wes ..

Palestinian killed in clashes with Israelis in West Bank

1 minute ago
 Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

2 hours ago
 FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

3 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan set 287-run target for Ne ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan set 287-run target for Netherlands

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan