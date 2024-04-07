Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

15 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

15 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

16 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

16 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

16 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

16 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

16 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

16 hours ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan