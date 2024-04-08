Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
While, day temperatures are expected to increase two to three degrees Centigrade above normal in upper Sindh.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
