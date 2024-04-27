Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, gusty/dust raising winds are also expected during the afternoon.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
