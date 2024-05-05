Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, gusty/dust raising winds are predicted during the afternoon.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

