Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, gusty/dust raising winds are predicted during the afternoon.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
