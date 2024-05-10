Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, dust raising/gusty winds are also predicted in most districts of the province.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
