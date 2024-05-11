Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, dust raising/gusty winds are also predicted in most districts of the province.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

