Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Hot and humid weather is predicted in coastal areas and light rain/drizzle may occur in the coastal belt.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather May

Recent Stories

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

13 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

13 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

13 hours ago
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

13 hours ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

13 hours ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

13 hours ago
 RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

13 hours ago
 Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 p ..

Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

13 hours ago
 70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bu ..

70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan