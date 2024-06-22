Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Hot and humid weather is predicted in coastal areas and light rain/drizzle may occur in the coastal belt.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
