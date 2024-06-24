Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, hot and humid weather is predicted in coastal areas.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

