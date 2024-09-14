Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain or drizzle is predicted in coastal areas of the province.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

