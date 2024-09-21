Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

