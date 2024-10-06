Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

