Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain wind or thunderstorms is forecast in Tharparkar, Umerkot and their surroundings during evening or night.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.