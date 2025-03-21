Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Recent Stories

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

11 minutes ago
 Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Spor ..

Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

56 minutes ago
 Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament f ..

Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025

1 hour ago
 Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Father ..

Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowm ..

ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on fa ..

Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands

2 hours ago
Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era ..

Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series

2 hours ago
 Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

2 hours ago
 March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World ..

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

3 hours ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan