Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

