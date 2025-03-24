Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
While, dust raising winds are predicted for upper districts.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
