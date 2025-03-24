Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

While, dust raising winds are predicted for upper districts.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

26 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial ..

PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates

40 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood bank ..

Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country' ..

Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..

52 minutes ago
 EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to ..

EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent

56 minutes ago
 Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified c ..

Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional

1 hour ago
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Work ..

UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting

1 hour ago
 Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore ..

Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case

1 hour ago
 Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitorin ..

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International ..

UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram ..

Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja

2 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Wash ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan