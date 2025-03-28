Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
