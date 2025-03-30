Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
