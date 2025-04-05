Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

While day temperatures are predicted to remain between 02 and 04 degrees Centigrade above normal.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

