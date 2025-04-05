Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
While day temperatures are predicted to remain between 02 and 04 degrees Centigrade above normal.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
