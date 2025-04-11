Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leadership slam Indian minister visit to disputed territory7 minutes ago
-
Minister for exemption to Examination Centers from electricity load shedding7 minutes ago
-
Two girls die after consuming unhygienic food in Bahawalnagar17 minutes ago
-
Paper scanning App of BISE Lahore plagued27 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police honors promoted officers at ceremony27 minutes ago
-
Protest held to show solidarity with palestinian people37 minutes ago
-
PPSC announces results of written exams of four depts37 minutes ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session of Aalmi Halqa Tassawuf Zikr-o-Fikr47 minutes ago
-
Court acquits couple in drugs smuggling case47 minutes ago
-
IHC stops transferring of pending cases from single to division benches57 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks comments on appeal against repatriation of judges1 hour ago
-
Sindh govt decides to upgrade Emergency Care hospitals in Karachi1 hour ago