Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Published April 12, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
