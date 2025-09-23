Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in coastal areas.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

