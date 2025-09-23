Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather is forecast in coastal areas.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UE’s 14 faculty members ranked among world’s top 2% scientists2 minutes ago
-
Distt Admin launches crackdown against illegal gold mining2 minutes ago
-
Shaza Khawaja says IT will be core element of recent Pak-Saudi agreement, 5G to be introduced in mon ..2 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
ADC raids revenue office, warns against record flaws12 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of development projects stressed in Kohistan Lower and Torghar12 minutes ago
-
Livestock vaccination launched in flooded areas12 minutes ago
-
Expired pesticides seized in Multan22 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender arrested22 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for harassing woman22 minutes ago
-
Workshop on quality enhancement22 minutes ago
-
By-elections to be held in Sukkur district on September 2432 minutes ago