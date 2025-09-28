Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather with light rain wind or thunderstorm may occur at isolated place in Umerkot, Tharparkar, Badin, Mithi and Sajawal.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
