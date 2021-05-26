Hot & dry weather forecast for the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 42.2 degree centigrade and 28.2 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded as 47 percent at 8:00 a.m. and 22 percent at 5:00 p.m.

The sun will rise at 05:13 a.m. and set at 07:09 p.m. on Thursday.