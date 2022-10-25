- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast In Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
SBP sets Dec 31 as last date for exchange of old currency notes
Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today
PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh
T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka
WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries
Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV anchor Arshad Sharif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three including drug peddlers, absconder arrested7 minutes ago
-
Judicial Commission being constituted to probe Arshad Sharif's death: Marriyum7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused wanted in attempt to murder case7 minutes ago
-
85% children with blood cancer curable if treated early, says expert7 minutes ago
-
Nayeem Khan, Altaf Wani condole death of Molvi Abbas Ansari7 minutes ago
-
MNC, UNODC to launch drug use survey17 minutes ago
-
National polio immunization campaign kicks off in Sukkur17 minutes ago
-
Date extended for admissions in inter part-I17 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city17 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 84 kg narcotics; arrests three27 minutes ago
-
Two-day Women Gala to begin on Nov 1227 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe Black Day against Indian occupation on Oct. 2737 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.