Hot, Dry Weather Forecast In Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
While hot and humid weather is predicted in coastal areas.
However, windstorm or thunderstorm with isolated rain is forecast in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Sujawal and Hyderabad.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
