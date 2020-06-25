Hot, dry weather forecast, rain at isolated places

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While rain-thunderstorm at isolated places is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to synoptic situation, "A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country".

During past 24 hour, rain-thunderstorm occurred in districts of Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Okara 40, Kasur 35, Jhang 30, Sahiwal 29, Hafizabad 22, Noorpur Thal 21, T.T.Singh 17, Sargodha (PAF) 16, Faisalabad 16, Bahawalnagar 14, Lahore (AP 11, City 01), M.B.Din 05, Jhelum 02, Islamabad (ZP), Rawalpindi (Chaklala), Gujranwala 01, Joharabad 02, , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 17, Bannu 09, Pattan, Malam Jabba 03,Dir 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 05, Bunji 02, Kashmir: Kotli 03, Muzaffarabad (AP) 01, Balochistan: Kalat 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Sibbi, Dadu, Mohenjodaro 46°C, Jaccobabad and Rohri 45°C.