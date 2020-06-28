Hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KPK, Punjab, Balochistan, G-B, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Sunday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad.

During past 24 hour, Hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 16, A/P Trace), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 10, Lower 01), Balakot 04, Pattan 02, Kalam, Malam Jabba 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 08, Muzaffarabad Airport 02 and City 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): ): Dadu 48°C, Sibbi 47, Jacobabad 46 and Rohri 45°C.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents are also penetrating upper and central parts of the country.