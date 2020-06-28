UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain At KPK, Punjab, Balochistan, G-B, Kashmir

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 07:50 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KPK, Punjab, Balochistan, G-B, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Sunday forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab, Northeastern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Islamabad.

During past 24 hour, Hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 16, A/P Trace), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Upper 10, Lower 01), Balakot 04, Pattan 02, Kalam, Malam Jabba 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 08, Muzaffarabad Airport 02 and City 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): ): Dadu 48°C, Sibbi 47, Jacobabad 46 and Rohri 45°C.

A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents are also penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Saidpur Gilgit Baltistan Jacobabad Dadu Dir Muzaffarabad Rohri Balakot Garhi Dupatta Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

6 minutes ago

SDHR launches 2nd phase of COVID-19 tests for govt ..

51 minutes ago

HCHF calls to uphold the values of human fraternit ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

2 hours ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.