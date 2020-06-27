Hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KPK, Upper Punjab, G-B, Islamabad, Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Sunday. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

A Shallow westerly wave is still present over upper parts of the country.

Weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Okara, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, T T Singh, D I Khan and Malam Jabba.Rainfall(mm): Bhakkar 29, Noorpur Thal 23, Okara 07, T.T Singh 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D.I.Khan 10 and Malam Jabba 02. Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Dadu, 47°C, Dalbandin, Mohenjodaro and Shaheed Banazirabad 46°C.