UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast, Rain In GB, Kashmir

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:50 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast, rain in GB, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Tuesday. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

During past 24 hour, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. While, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Kashmir: Kotli 31, Muzaffarabad (Airport 29, City 20) Garhi Dupatta 07, Rawalkot 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 31, Kakul 15, Dir (Lower 12, Upper 01), Parachinar 05, Peshawar (City 05, Airport 01), Cherat 02, Kalam, Saidu Sharif, Takht Bai, Balakot 01, Punjab: Jhelum 18, Murree 13, Sialkot City, Narowal 06 , Gujrat 05, Chakwal, Attock 04, Islamabad (Saidpur 04, Zero Point, Airport 02), Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore Airport 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 04, Astor 03 and Bagrote 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Turbat 42°C, Sibbi 41°C and Dadu 40°C. According to synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Parachinar Gujrat Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Saidu Sialkot Chakwal Jhelum Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Dadu Dir Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Kotli Balakot Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches global COVID-19 insurance

1 hour ago

International Literacy Day: UAE achieves education ..

1 hour ago

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

2 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

3 hours ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.