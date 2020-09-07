Hot, dry weather forecast, rain in GB, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Tuesday. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

During past 24 hour, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. While, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Kashmir: Kotli 31, Muzaffarabad (Airport 29, City 20) Garhi Dupatta 07, Rawalkot 06, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 31, Kakul 15, Dir (Lower 12, Upper 01), Parachinar 05, Peshawar (City 05, Airport 01), Cherat 02, Kalam, Saidu Sharif, Takht Bai, Balakot 01, Punjab: Jhelum 18, Murree 13, Sialkot City, Narowal 06 , Gujrat 05, Chakwal, Attock 04, Islamabad (Saidpur 04, Zero Point, Airport 02), Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore Airport 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Skardu 04, Astor 03 and Bagrote 02.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (°C): Turbat 42°C, Sibbi 41°C and Dadu 40°C. According to synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.