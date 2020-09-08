Hot, dry weather forecast, rain likely in upper KPK, G-B

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevaling over most parts of the country.

During past 24 hour, Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, 46 mm rain was recorded in Nurpur Thal.

Today's highest maximum Temperature's (°C): Turbat 42°C, Sibbi and Padidan 41°C.