SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Local Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for several districts of northern Sindh here on Monday.

During the past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed across the norther Sindh.

Today's maximum temperature in (C) was recorded: Sukkru, 44, Khairpur, 44 and Ghotki, 43.