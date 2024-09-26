Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts For Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Local Met Office on Thursday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.
According to Met officials, weather would remain hot in Sukkur and its adjoining areas.
The highest maximum temperature is 41oC was recorded in Sukkur district.
