Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts For Sukkur Division
Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Local Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in northern Sindh.
Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C.
