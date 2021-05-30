Hot & dry weather forecasts in northern Sindh

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Local Met office on Sunday forecast hot and dry weather for the next 24 hours.

Met officials predicted that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the northern Sindh while very hot and dry in Jaccababad district of the northern Sindh.

The rain-wind-thunderstorm was expected from June 1 to 5.

Sunday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jaccababad and Sukkur where mercury reached 49°C.