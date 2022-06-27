UrduPoint.com

Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts In Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Hot & dry weather forecasts in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the northern Sindh while very hot in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Shikarpur during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some districts of northern Sindh recorded this after noon:Sukkur forty-eight degree centigrade, Jacobabad forty-nine, Khairpur forty eight and Shikarpur forty nine degree centigrade.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur Khairpur

Recent Stories

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

1 hour ago
 PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

1 hour ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

2 hours ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

3 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

4 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.