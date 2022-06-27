Hot & dry weather forecasts in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the northern Sindh while very hot in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Shikarpur during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some districts of northern Sindh recorded this after noon:Sukkur forty-eight degree centigrade, Jacobabad forty-nine, Khairpur forty eight and Shikarpur forty nine degree centigrade.