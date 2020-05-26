UrduPoint.com
Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts In Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Hot & dry weather forecasts in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :The Local Met office on Tuesday has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the northern Sindh during next 24 hours.

The weather will remain dry and hot in Sukkur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Noshehroferoze, Shikarpur and Jaccababad during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Sukkur 49 C, Khairpur 50, Shikarpur 49, Ghotki, 48 and Noshehroferzoe 49,

