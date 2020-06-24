UrduPoint.com
Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts In Northern Sindh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 04:07 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccababad and other districts of northern Sindh.

According to local MET office, during the past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the northern Sindh and very hot in Jaccababad district.

