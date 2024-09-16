Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts In Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Local Met Office on Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.
According to Met officials, weather would remain very hot in Sukkur and its adjoining areas.
The highest maximum temperature 37oC was recorded in Sukkur district.
Recent Stories
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits TB hospital8 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 437 kg drugs in 11 operations8 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 tackles 182 emergencies last week8 minutes ago
-
Mehfil e Naat held at Govt Associate Collage18 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in shootout38 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured over old enmity38 minutes ago
-
Balochistan's LG Minister Sarfraz Domki passes away48 minutes ago
-
Senate passes resolution demanding Sept 7 as Finality of Prophethood Day48 minutes ago
-
178th Passing-Out Parade held at Shahdadpur Police Training College48 minutes ago
-
By-election on vacant seats in Tank's village councils on Oct 2048 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with fervor58 minutes ago
-
All set to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) on Tuesday1 hour ago