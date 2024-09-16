Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Local Met Office on Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.

According to Met officials, weather would remain very hot in Sukkur and its adjoining areas.

The highest maximum temperature 37oC was recorded in Sukkur district.