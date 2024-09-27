Open Menu

Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Hot and dry humid weather recorded in the Sukkur on Friday while the local MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in the Sukkur division.

Friday’s highest temperature was recorded at 42°C.

