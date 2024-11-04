Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts In Sukkur
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Hot and dry weather recorded in the Sukkur on Monday while the local MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The MET officials predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in the Sukkur division. The maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C.
