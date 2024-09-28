Hot & Dry Weather Forecasts In Sukkur Division
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Local Met Office on Saturday forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.
According to Met officials, weather would remain hot in Sukkur and its adjoining areas.
The highest maximum temperature is 42oC was recorded in Sukkur district.
