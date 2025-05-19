Hot, dry weather in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The city experienced hot and dry weather conditions, typical of the summer season.

The temperature rose to around 42°C during the daytime, with clear skies and minimal chances of rainfall.

Humidity levels remained low, contributing to the intense heat. Residents were advised to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. Winds were gentle, providing some relief from the heat. The evening is projected to cool down slightly but will remain warm, with temperatures around 25-28°C.