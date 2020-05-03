UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Karachi On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 39 to 41 and 26 to 28, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province. However, dust-thunderstorm with rain at isolated places is expected in Sukkur and Larkana divisions during the next 24 hours.

