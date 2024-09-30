Hot & dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow trough of westerly wave was present over western parts.

The weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Barkhan.

The rainfall recorded during the period was in Balochistan: Barkhan 03mm, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 01, Dir (Upper and Lower 01).

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu 42C, Mohejodaro and Shaheed Benzirabad 41C.