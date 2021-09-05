Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas during this time span.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the countryThe highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Dadu 44 C, Mohenjo-daro, Sibbi and Dalbandin 42 C.