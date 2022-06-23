UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at a few places in lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Rahim Yar khan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours in Sindh: Karachi (Nazimabad 38mm, MOS Old Area, Jinnah Terminal 22, Faisal Base 08, DHA 07, University Road, Quaidabad 06, Jamia Tur Rashid 04, Saadi Town, Masroor Base 03, Orangi, Surjani 02), Mirpur Khas 04, Thatta 01,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 05,Kalam 02, Chitral 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 01), Garhi Dupatta 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji and Skardu 01 and Punjab: Rahim Yar Khan 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours were Mithi, Nokkundi, Chhor 43, Dalbandin 42, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Thata and Turbat 41 C.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Road Rashid Parachinar Rahim Yar Khan Gilgit Baltistan Turbat Mirpur Khas Thatta Chitral Lasbela Skardu Muzaffarabad Dalbandin Orangi Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Mift ..

Tax will be further increased on rich people: Miftah Ismail

44 minutes ago
 PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

PM says Pakistan will witness more tough time

1 hour ago
 Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan ..

Three men arrested in London for robbing Amir Khan at gunpoint

2 hours ago
 Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination a ..

Government plans to accelerate Covid vaccination as new cases continue to rise i ..

2 hours ago
 Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

Four people drown at Karachi’s Sea View Beach

3 hours ago
 Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakist ..

Covid-19 positivity ratio rises above 2% in Pakistan after 3 months

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.