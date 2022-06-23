Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at a few places in lower Sindh, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Rahim Yar khan.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours in Sindh: Karachi (Nazimabad 38mm, MOS Old Area, Jinnah Terminal 22, Faisal Base 08, DHA 07, University Road, Quaidabad 06, Jamia Tur Rashid 04, Saadi Town, Masroor Base 03, Orangi, Surjani 02), Mirpur Khas 04, Thatta 01,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 05,Kalam 02, Chitral 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 01), Garhi Dupatta 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji and Skardu 01 and Punjab: Rahim Yar Khan 01 mm.

The highest maximum temperature recorded during the last 24 hours were Mithi, Nokkundi, Chhor 43, Dalbandin 42, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Thata and Turbat 41 C.