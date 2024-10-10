Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country with chances of very hot weather in Sindh.

As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was present in the upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in lower Sindh, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Tharparker (Diplo 16mm), Karachi (University road 31, Jinnah Terminal, Bahria Town Phase III 06, Phase II 03, MOS 01), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 04 and Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 03mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Chhor 41C, Lasbela, Karachi and Turbat 40C.

